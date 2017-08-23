FC Astana beats Celtic 4:3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The football players of FC Astana have defeated Scotland's Celtic FC 4:3 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying round, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 0:5 devastating defeat, suffered by FC Astana in the first leg, left few chances for a happy end. However, the intrigue returned to the Kazakh-Scottish second-leg tie after Dmitri Shomko scored a goal in the middle of the first half. But, literally, within minutes after it, the star of the Scottish club, Scott Sinclair, kicked a marvelous goal into the far corner of Eric's net, leaving the latter with no chance. After this goal, the Kazakh players were to score 6 goals without conceding more than one at that time. Before the interval, the teams ended up with the 1:1 score.

It is unknown what Stanimir Stoilov had told his team during the interval, however, they got primed for victory in the second half. Two crossing passes into the Scots' penalty area and two goals were made by Serikzhan Muzhikov and Patrick Twumasi. Then, nearly 20 minutes before the end of the match the stadium got ecstatic again as Patrick Twumasi produced another masterpiece, getting through and beating the goalkeeper. Afterwards, Scots nearly conceded twice. In the first case, Celtic's goalkeeper saved, while Twumasi was not quite accurate in the latter attempt. Celtic was not idle, and, when Olivier Jules Ntcham faced Eric, he did not miss the target in the 80th minute. The score was 4:2 ten minutes before the end of the match. Moreover, in the 88th minute Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths brought the score down to the minimum, 4:3.

As a result, Celtic FC continues the struggle in the Champions League, while FC Astana has managed to shut the door with a bang at last. Nevertheless, the fans of Astana should be proud of the team that gave splendid emotions to the spectators at Astana Arena on Tuesday night.