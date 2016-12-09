  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    FC Astana down in UEFA Club Ranking

    09:44, 09 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana plunged in the updated UEFA Club Ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Stanimir Stoilov's side slid two spots down from №111 to №113 after the recent 0:3 loss to Young Boys in the Europa League play-offs in Berne on Thursday.

    Astana is at the bottom of Group B with 16,800 points. APOEL FC, Olympiacos FC and BSC Young Boys are all ranked above the Astana-based club in Group B. APOEL FC and Olympiacos FC reached the play-off stage.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Sport Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!