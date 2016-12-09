FC Astana down in UEFA Club Ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana plunged in the updated UEFA Club Ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Stanimir Stoilov's side slid two spots down from №111 to №113 after the recent 0:3 loss to Young Boys in the Europa League play-offs in Berne on Thursday.



Astana is at the bottom of Group B with 16,800 points. APOEL FC, Olympiacos FC and BSC Young Boys are all ranked above the Astana-based club in Group B. APOEL FC and Olympiacos FC reached the play-off stage.