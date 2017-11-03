FC Astana gain away win over Maccabi in Europa League match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana have defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv FC scoring 1-0 in a match of the UEFA Europa League group stage in Netanya, according to Sports.kz.

To progress from the group, the champion of Kazakhstan had to defeat the Israeli squad for the second time. However, it could be quite challenging in view of the European away match statistics of the club.

Maccabi Tel Aviv FC (Israel) - FC Astana (Kazakhstan) 0-1 (0-0)

Goal: Patrick Twumasi 57" (0-1)

On November 23, Astana will play against Spanish Villarreal CF at home.