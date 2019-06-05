FC Astana hit top 60 of UEFA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has updated its rankings of football clubs, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The football club of Kazakhstan's capital ranks 57th. It turned out that FC Astana outranks such clubs as AC Milan (78th), Everton FC (84th), Southampton FC (85th), and West Ham United FC (86th).

The calculation of the UEFA ranking points is based on clubs' performances for the past 5 seasons.

1. Real Madrid CF - 146.000

2. FC Barcelona - 138.000

3. FC Bayern München - 128.000

4. Club Atlético de Madrid - 127.000

5. Juventus F.C. - 124.000

...

57. FC Astana - 27.500

...

208. FC Kairat Almaty - 5.000

260. FC Tobol Kostanay - 3.850

262. FC Irtysh Pavlodar- 3.850

264. FC Ordabasy Shymkent - 3.850

267. FC Aktobe - 3.850

271. FC Shakhter Karagandy - 3.850