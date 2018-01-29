FC Astana lose to Slovakian champ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a friendly match within a training camp in Dubai (UAE), Astana Football Club faced MŠK Žilina, the current champion of Slovakia, Sports.kz reports.

The first half turned out to be very boring as the teams had very few goal attempts. As a result, no goals were scored.

Slovakian club's Lukáš Jánošík managed to score a goal in the 48th minute. Although the Kazakh players rushed forward, they never succeeded in pulling the goal back in that game.

MŠK Žilina - FC Astana 1-0