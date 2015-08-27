FC Astana made history by reaching UEFA Champions League group stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana made history tonight becoming the first Kazakhstani club to advance to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Sports.kz reports.

Stanimir Stoilov's side secured a 2-1 aggregate win over FC APOEL in Nicosia, Cyprus. The first half was hectic as the hosts tried to dominate. However, it was Astana forward Foxi Kéthévoama who nearly scored the goal, but wasted his chance. APOEL started the second half more aggressively and yielded a much-needed result. Semir Štilić scored the opener in the 64th minute of the match. But Astana's Nemanja Maksimović was the hero of the night as he netted the dramatic equalizer six minutes before the final whistle was blown. After the match Stanimir Stoilov said that ‘this was a very big win for Astana and for all football fans in Kazakhstan... This achievement caps a great effort by my players. We will try our best in the group stage and I think we can get more points.'