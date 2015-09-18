FC Astana midfielder fined for Instagram rant with fans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana midfielder Georgy Zhukov has landed himself in trouble after starting a spat with football fans in his Instagram account.

Management of the Astana-based club, the first Kazakhstani team in the UEFA Champions League, sanctioned the player for arguing with fans. It all started when Zhukov revealed in an interview to Belgian mass media that he had asked head coach of the Kazakhstan's national football team Yuri Krasnozhan to leave him out of the squad. The interview sparked fury among Kazakhstani mass media and football fans who left hundreds of comments on his Istagram page. Zhukov's response to the comments reportedly earned him a fine from the club that said in a statement: "A player should demonstrate his skills in the pitch only". The player later explained that he was misquoted and hadn't say ‘no' to Team Kazakhstan. He just wanted to take his time to make the right choice. It is worth mentioning that despite many harsh comments most Instagram users supported Zhukov and his decision and wished him professional success. The Kazakh-born Zhukov moved to Belgium with his parents when he was only 5 years old. That means the 20-year-old footballer can play for Belgium if called up to the national team.