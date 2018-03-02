FC Astana name new head coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Kazakhstani footballer will step into Stanimir Stoilov's shoes and become FC Astana general manager after the latter was appointed head coach of the Kazakhstan national football team.

According to the club's website, Grigory Babayan will helm the Astana based club. He has extensive coaching background as he has been long working as assistant head coach of the Kazakh squad, FC Astana, FC Tsesna and FC Alma-Ata.



He also worked with Miroslav Beranek, Yuri Krasnozhan, Oleg Protasov, Stanimir Stoilov and other prominent football coaches.



With his clubs Babayan won Kazakhstan's champion four times and Kazakhstan Cup and Kazakhstan Super Cup - three times.