FC Astana, Olympiacos to clash at Astana Arena tonight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana are set to clash with Olympiacos FC in the second-leg group stage match of the UEFA Europa League in the Kazakh capital this evening.

The Astana-based squad opted for classic yellow jerseys in the upcoming match, Kazinform correspondent reports.



The match will start at the Astana Arena Stadium at 10:00 p.m. Astana time. On TV Channel will air the match live.







Recall that Olympiacos won 4-1 in Piraeus when the teams met for the first time. Astana's head coach Stanimir Stoilov promised his players will gain revenge and win the match. However, in his words, Astana players are not ready to advance to the round of 32 as the level of Kazakhstani football is not high enough.



Presently, FC Astana sit at the bottom of Group B with only one point they earned against Swiss Young Boys.