FC Astana out of Europa League after Sporting draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FC Astana's Europa League campaign ended on Thursday after the 3-3 draw with Portuguese Sporting in round 16 in Lisbon, SPORTINFORM reports.

The hosts were the ones to open the score, Dost sent the ball into the net already in the 3rd. Astana's Tomasov tied the game in the 37th, to which Sporting answered with two goals by Fernandes in the 53rd and 63rd. Astana was able to tie the game again after Tvumasi's (80th) and Shomko's goals (90).

Thus, this draw put the Kazakh club out of the Europa League.

Photo: fca.kz