    FC Astana's Kabananga named KPL's player of the month

    16:08, 06 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the poll of head coaches of Kazakhstani clubs, FC Astana's forward Junior Kabananga has been named Kazakhstan Premier League's player of May, Sports.kz reports.  

    In the 3 matches played in May, the Congolese scored 6 goals. Kabananga was also named the best foreign player of the month.

    FC Kairat's playmaker Bauyrzhan Islamkhan lagged behind Astana's attacker.

    Another Kairat's player Isael has also been mentioned in the list.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Football Astana Pro Team
