    FC Astana's potential rivals for Champions League next round determined

    17:08, 14 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM All possible opponents of Kazakhstan's FC Astana in the 3rd qualifying round of UEFA Champions League have been determined, according to Sports.kz.

    "Astana" - "Spartak" pair was among unseeded teams, and its winner can meet with the best of the following matches: "Linfield" - "Celtic", "Žilina" - "Copenhagen", "BATE Borisov" - "Alashkert", "Mariehamn" - "Legia Warsaw", and "Zrinjski Mostar" - "Maribor".

    Astana Sport Football
