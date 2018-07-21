FC Astana signs fifth striker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Football Club has signed Rangelo Janga, a forward of the Curaçao national team and Belgian K.A.A. Gent, SPORTINFORM reports.

Janga became FC Astana's fifth forward for the season. The team already includes Kazakhstan's Alexey Shchotkin and Roman Murtazayev, Serbian Djordje Despotovic and Congolese Junior Kabananga. In addition, the Kazakh capital's club has just recently strengthened the team with Pedro Henrique, an attacking midfielder of Brazil.

In the past season, Rangelo Janga played in two championships: this year he succeeded in helping K.A.A. Gent secure a berth at the UEFA Europa League by scoring 5 goals and giving 4 assists in 17 matches. And at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, Rangelo scored 14 goals in 17 matches for AS Trenčín of Slovakia. The whole 2016-17 season years. the 26-year-old forward also played AS Trenčín and with 14 goals became one of the top goalscorers in the championship. In addition, Rangelo Janga defended the honor of the following Dutch football clubs: Willem II, S.B.V. Excelsior, and FC Dordrecht.

It is to be recalled that FC Astana has overcome the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League by defeating Montenegro's Sutjeska in an away match.