FC Astana sneak into UEFA Champions League playoff round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana lost to Legia in the 2nd leg of the third qualifying round 0:1 at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

However, Astana was ahead on aggregate after a 3:1 win in the first leg at home in late July and will go to the play-off draw of the UEFA Champions League.



The only goal of the match was scored by Legia's Czerwinski.



The UEFA Champions League draw will take place on Friday, August 4.