FC Astana to face Denmark’s top clubs in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana players will have three matches at the training camp in Dubai, SPORTINFORM reports.

In two of the three matches, Astana players will face Danish clubs. On January 27, the team from Kazakhstan will meet with F.C. Copenhagen (FCK), a 12-time champion of Denmark, currently leading at the national championship. In addition, FCK has been a winner of the Danish Supercup and the Danish Cup for three and eight times, respectively. Moreover, they reached the 1/16 finals during the last Europa League season.



On January 30, FC Astana is to play vs. FC Midtjylland, the current champion of Denmark. Astana has already played against the 'Wolves' from Herning in the last Europa League season: Kazakhstan's representatives made it better than the Danes on aggregate in the second qualifying round. FC Midtjylland holds two Denmark champion titles, and at the moment, the players are doing their best to defend their title, lagging behind FCK.

The name of the third team will be known soon.