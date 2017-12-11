FC Astana to play vs Sporting in Europa League 1/16 finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sporting CP will challenge Astana Football Club in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League on February 15 and 22, according to Sportinform.

Today, the draw for the 1/16 finals of the Europa League took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

As a result, the clubs now know their rivals. On February 15, the Astana Arena will host a match between the champion of Kazakhstan and Portugal's Sporting.