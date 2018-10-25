FC Astana U19 advance to 2nd round of UEFA Youth League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana U19, a football club of Kazakhstan, defeated Albania's Vllaznia U19 by a score of 4-0 in the first round of the UEFA Youth League, Kazinform reports.

Thus, FC Astana U19 qualified for the second round of the UEFA Youth League and will face Dinamo Zagreb U19 of Croatia. The matches will be held on 7th and 28th November. The first leg will be hosted by Astana.

It is to be recalled that the young Kazakh footballers secured a 3-1 win in the first-leg match vs. Vllaznia U19 in Astana.