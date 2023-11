ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana U19 team lost to Galatasaray U19 0:3 in the UEFA Youth League Group stage in Istanbul on Tuesday, Sports.kz reports.

Volkan Issever of Galatasaray scored twice in the first half. Kerem Caliskan also found the target in the 37th minute of the match. The second half was uneventful. FC U19 team remained at the bottom of Group C with 0 points.