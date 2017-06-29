FC Irtysh defeats Bulgarian Dunav in Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FC Irtysh from Pavlodar City, Kazakhstan, has won Bulgarian Dunav scoring 1:0 in a match of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, according to Sports.kz.

Pavlodar players started successfully as the back Alexander Kislitsyn made a pass into space taken by Igor Bugayev, who scored the only goal (1: 0). After that, the Bulgarians made their efforts to drive the ball into the net but never succeeded to.

The return match will be held at 11:00pm Astana time on July 6.