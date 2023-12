ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat Almaty have stunned Aberdeen 2:1 in the first-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Mikhail Bakayev and Bauyrzhan Islamkhan were the heroes of the match scoring for the Kazakh side and giving it 2:0 lead. However, McLean of Aberdeen responded with a goal. The second-leg match is set to take place on August 7 in Scotland. Source: Sports.kz