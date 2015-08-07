  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    FC Kairat beats Aberdeen, advances into playoff stage

    09:11, 07 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the second leg of the third qualification round of the UEFA Europa League, FC "Kairat" representing Almaty in the league played against Scottish football club "Aberdeen".

    Yesterday, the two teams were set to decide which one has to go on playing in the playoffs and which one is defeated and bounced out of the tournament. "Kairat" and "Aberdeen" played at Pittodrie Stadium and the match ended with the 1:1 score.

    Thus, it allowed the team from Almaty to advance into the playoff stage of the UEFA Europa League on aggregate 3:2.

    The next opponent of "Kairat" will be known on August 7.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!