FC Kairat becomes most decorated club in Kazakhstan&#39;s history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat based in Almaty has become the most decorated football club in Kazakhstan after defeating FC Astana in a penalty series at the Super Cup of Kazakhstan on March 8.

Throughout the past 25 years Kairat players have claimed the championship of Kazakhstan twice and won the Super Cup of Kazakhstan 7 (!) times.

Five-time champions of Kazakhstan FC Aktobe lifted the Super Cup of Kazakhstan three times and were crowned as the winners of the Kazakhstan's Cup once.

Coming in the third place is Pavlodar-based FC Irtysh.