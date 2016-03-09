  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    FC Kairat becomes most decorated club in Kazakhstan&#39;s history

    10:53, 09 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat based in Almaty has become the most decorated football club in Kazakhstan after defeating FC Astana in a penalty series at the Super Cup of Kazakhstan on March 8.

    Throughout the past 25 years Kairat players have claimed the championship of Kazakhstan twice and won the Super Cup of Kazakhstan 7 (!) times.
    Five-time champions of Kazakhstan FC Aktobe lifted the Super Cup of Kazakhstan three times and were crowned as the winners of the Kazakhstan's Cup once.
    Coming in the third place is Pavlodar-based FC Irtysh.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!