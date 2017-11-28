FC Kairat extends contract with Carlos Alós Ferrer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FC Kairat extended the labor contract with its Head Coach, Carlos Alós Ferrer, Sport.inform.kz refers to the press service of the Almaty-based club.

The Spanish professional football manager joined the club in July this year. Under his leadership in 14 matches, FC Kairat won the Kazakhstan Cup and silver medals at the national championship, gaining 13 wins and 1 draw. After Ferrer's appointment, the main team of the club extended a winning streak up to 8 matches of the Premier League. The new contract was signed for a period of two years.

In the club's press service, the head coach expressed his pleasure to extend the contract with FC Kairat. Besides, Carlos Alós Ferrer promised to do the best to accomplish all the targets set.