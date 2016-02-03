FC Kairat signed new goalkeeper

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat have signed a three-year contract with goalkeeper of Team Kazakhstan Andrei Sidelnikov, Sports.kz reports.

The Russian-born Sidelnikov began playing in the Kazakhstani Premiere League back in 2008 when he inked a deal with FC Aktobe. After six years with FC Aktobe, he signed with FC Ordabasy based in Shymkent.

Throughout his professional career the goalkeeper played for Dinamo Minsk, Khimki, Dynamo Makhachkala and other football clubs.