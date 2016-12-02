FC Kairat signed promising midfielder

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat signed a four-year contract with promising Kazakhstani midfielder Maksim Gladchenko, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Gladchenko was the trainee at FC Taraz and FC Rubin based in Kazan. He began playing football professionally at FC Taraz in 2013.



In 2015 the midfielder signed with Astana-based FC Baiterek and played for the club until the end of this season. Gladchenko played in 40 matches and scored three goals at the Premier League of Kazakhstan.