FC Kairat signed Slovak footballer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat have signed Slovak professional footballer Lukás Tesák, the club's press service reports.

The 30-year-old defenseman played for such Slovak clubs as MFK Dubnica, MŠK Žilina, MŠK Rimavská Sobota, FK Senica, 1. FC Tartan Prešov.

In 2010-2012 Tesák moved to Ukraine to play for FC Zorya Luhansk.

He continued his sports career in Russia signing with FC Torpedo Moscow and FC Arsenal Tula.

On a side note, Slovakia qualified for Euro 2016 and will clash with England, Russia and Wales in the group stage.