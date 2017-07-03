FC Kairat signs Dudu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Almaty futsal club Kairat has signed Brazilian goalkeeper Eduardo da Silva Ferreira Lima (Dudu), according to the club's website.

Prior to joining the Almaty club, 25-year-old played for Brazilian "Joinville".

Dudu is one of the most promising Brazilian goalkeepers. In 2016, he was included in the national team of Brazil list in the qualifications for the World Cup-2016.

Dudu was also invited into the youth team of Brazil, and at the club level won the Copa do Brasil.