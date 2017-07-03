  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    FC Kairat signs Dudu

    14:45, 03 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Almaty futsal club Kairat has signed Brazilian goalkeeper Eduardo da Silva Ferreira Lima (Dudu), according to the club's website.

    Prior to joining the Almaty club, 25-year-old played for Brazilian "Joinville".

    Dudu is one of the most promising Brazilian goalkeepers. In 2016, he was included in the national team of Brazil list in the qualifications for the World Cup-2016.

    Dudu was also invited into the youth team of Brazil, and at the club level won the Copa do Brasil.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Football Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!