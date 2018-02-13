FC Kairat signs former player of Barça and Man City

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gai Assulin, a former football player of FC Barcelona and Manchester City F.C., signed a contract with FC Kairat based in Almaty, SPORTINFORMcites the club's press service.

Gai started his career in the football school of Hapoel Haifa. In summer 2009, he made his debut for the first team of FC Barcelona in a match against Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Then, he played for such clubs as Manchester City F.C., Granada CF, and RCD Mallorca.

In recent years, he was a player of Hapoel Tel Aviv. He was also capped by the Israel national under-21 team and the senior team of the country.

The contract with the attacking midfielder was concluded for a period of two years.