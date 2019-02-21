FC Kaysar signs Portuguese midfielder

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Portuguese footballer Carlos Miguel Tavares Oliveira joined FC Kaysar based in Kyzylorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Carlos Miguel, known as Carlitos, was born in Almada, Portugal, on 9th March 1993. In his youth career, he played for AFD Torre (2002-2003), Benfica (2003-2007), and Estoril (2007-2012.



Carlitos made his first steps in professional football for Sintrense in 2012. Then, he played for Doxa (Cyprus). He also played for AEL Limassol, APOEL, and Anortosis team. In 2018, Carlos Miguel defended the honor of Wisła Płock.



During his football career, he scored 20 goals in 176 matches.