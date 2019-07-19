FC Ordabasy makes it into next round of UEFA Europa League

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Shymkent-based FC Ordabasy played against Torpedo Kutaisi in an away match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Torpedo (Kutaisi, Georgia) — Ordabasy (Shymkent, Kazakhstan) 0-2 (0:0)





Goals:

0-1 Mirzad Mehanović (81`)

0-2 Ziguy Badibanga (90+4’)





Yellow cards:

Mate Tsintsadze (41’)

Zaza Tsitskishvili (62’)

Temur Chogadze (86’)

In the secondqualifying round, FC Ordabasy will face off with the Czech club of Mladá Boleslav. The matches arescheduled for July 25 and August 1.





Photo: fcordabasy.kz