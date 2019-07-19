  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    FC Ordabasy makes it into next round of UEFA Europa League

    11:49, 19 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Shymkent-based FC Ordabasy played against Torpedo Kutaisi in an away match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Torpedo (Kutaisi, Georgia) — Ordabasy (Shymkent, Kazakhstan) 0-2 (0:0)


    Goals:

    0-1 Mirzad Mehanović (81`)

    0-2 Ziguy Badibanga (90+4’)


    Yellow cards:

    Mate Tsintsadze (41’)

    Zaza Tsitskishvili (62’)

    Temur Chogadze (86’)

    In the secondqualifying round, FC Ordabasy will face off with the Czech club of Mladá Boleslav. The matches arescheduled for July 25 and August 1.


    Photo: fcordabasy.kz

    Tags:
    Sport Football Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!