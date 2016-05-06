Feat of World War II veterans to be remembered forever in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated veterans of the World War II on the upcoming Victory Day.

"The feat of our grandparents and parents is a value of all the people of Kazakhstan. It is symbolic that the Fatherland Defender's Day and the Victory Day are so close to each other on the calendar in Kazakhstan. It just highlights the continuity and glory of all military traditions of all generations of the people of Kazakhstan," the President noted at the concert dedicated to the Fatherland Defender's Day.

N. Nazarbayev told that the veterans and war workers deserve absolutely special words of gratitude. The President is confident that the Great Victory is a symbol of our heroic history, friendship of nations that defeated the common enemy together.

"Dear veterans, caring about your wellbeing is just a small part of the gratitude of the present generation for your sacrifices during the war. Your World War II feat will be remembered forever in Kazakhstan. We thank you all, dear veterans, for your heroism and the Great Victory," the Head of State said.