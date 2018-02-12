February 12 weather forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall is forecast in northwestern Kazakhstan today, February 12. According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, chances of precipitation will be low in the south and southwest.

Weather without precipitation is expected in other parts of Kazakhstan. Patches of fog and stiff wind will be observed in some parts of the country. Blowing snow may hit the northwest.



Wind with gusts up to 18-23 mps will batter the region of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region. Fog will blanket the region at night.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl region.



Mangistau, Kostanay, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Motorists in Mangistau region should be aware of icy conditions on roads.