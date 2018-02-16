February 16: Blizzards in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most of the territory of Kazakhstan will have unstable weather due to the atmospheric fronts: patchy snow and strong wind. There will be spots of fog and blizzard. The south, south-east and center will have glaze.

According to Kazgidromet, in Zhambyl region there will be fog, icing and 15-20 m/s wind.

In North Kazakhstan, East-Kazakhstan there will be spots of blizzard, fog and wind speed increase to 15-20 m/s.

At night in Pavlodar region wind speed will be 18 m/s with ground blizzard.

Fogs and glaze are expected in South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

Ground blizzard will come to Akmola and Kostanay regions. Kostanay region will also be covered with fog.

Fog is expected in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West-Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.