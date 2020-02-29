February 29. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of February.

(1896-1996) - author of many fiction books, biologist. He was born in the city of Barnaul124 years ago. He graduated from the Tomsk University.





























(1952) - Kazakh akyn and zhyrau, singer, music teacher, Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born in the village of Terenkol, West Kazakhstan Region 68 years ago.





























(1956) - rector of the Eurasian National University named after L.N. Gumilyov. He was born in the city of Semipalatinsk 64 years ago. He graduated from the Kazakh State University named after Kirova.





























(1964) - a television journalist, producer. She was born in Shymkent region 56 years ago. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.