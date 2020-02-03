  • kz
    February 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    07:00, 03 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 3.

    1925 – The first edition of Zhas Kairat weekly newspaper comes out in 1925.

    1990 – The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan is founded.

    2006 – The first map of Semipalatinsk testing range is published.

    2007 – The Year of Kazakhstan in Ukraine opens officially.

    2010 – Kazakh Embassy to Germany donated 65 books published in German language to the National Academic Library.

    2014 – The Kazakhs. History and Culture unique book is published in Kazakh, Russian and English.

    2019 – Kazakhstani tennis player Yelena Rybakina wins Launceston ITF 2019 (Australia) title.


    History of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
