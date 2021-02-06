February 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 6.

EVENTS

1920 – A military Kazakh brigade is set up by the order of the Turkestan front’s Revolutionary Military Council.

1934 – The mining village in the center of the Karaganda Coal Basin is turned into the city of Karaganda, which has been the region center since 1936.

1975 – The signing of the order of the Ministry of Culture of the KazSSR No.34 on the creation of the first German theatre group in the Kazakh SSR takes place.

2003 – London hosts the festival Days of Independence: New Cinema of Kazakhstan devoted to cinematography of independent Kazakhstan.

2011 – The Kazakh team sets the record at the 7th Asian Winter Games by winning 32 golden medals. The previous record of 29 golden medals was held by Japan.

2011 – The flag of the Asian Games is handed over to the next host country – Japan.

2012 – The International Organization of Turkic Culture holds the awards ceremony in journalism for promoting Turkic culture and arts. Among the awardees were journalists from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Bashkortostan, Khakassia, Tatarstan, and Northern Cyprus.

2017 – Astana now Nur-Sultan city hosts the international technical meeting on the Syrian settlement with the participation of experts from Russia, Turkey, and Iran as well as UN reps.

2020 – The bust of Kazakh poet Abai is unveiled in the square in Almaty city.

2020 – The Al-Farabi Research Center is opened at the National Library of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms is set up in Kazakhstan.