Fed Cup: Kazakhstan’s Diyas defeats Indian tennis player in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The teams of Kazakhstan and India are facing each other at the Fed Cup qualifying tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zarina Diyas (World's No. 96) of Kazakhstan and Karman Kaur Thandi (No. 211) of India were first to play. Expressing support for the Kazakh player, President Nursultan Nazarbayev came to the tennis court.

The match that lasted 1 hour and 21 minutes ended with a victory of Diyas scoring 6-3, 6-2. Thus, she gave a lead to Kazakhstan - 1:0.



After that game, the top female tennis player of Kazakhstan and World's No.43, Yulia Putintseva, will play vs. Ankita Raina (World's No. 165).



The tennis players of Kazakhstan are winners in Group A. To reach the final, it is enough to win this clash.