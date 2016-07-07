Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel will pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan on July 13-14 at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev.

During the visit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Almazbek Atambayev will discuss a wide range of issues related to the state and prospects of further cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Germany. The leaders will also exchange views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda, the Kyrgyz President's press service reports.

At the end of the talks, President Almazbek Atambayev and the Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel will give a joint press conference.

Angela Merkel also will meet with the parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Chynybay Tursunbekov and representatives of the country’s civil society, Kazinform cites Kabar.