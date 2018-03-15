Federation of Trade Unions: President’s social initiatives aim at people’s better life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Abdiraiym expressed an opinion about the five social initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"This initiative concerns our future generations. 20,000 grants in addition to 54,000 grants are not merely 20,000 destinies of young people. The overwhelming majority of the people who are unemployed in Kazakhstan do not have higher education. Having graduated from universities a lot of young people will certainly find a job," Bakytzhan Abdiraiym said addressing the scientific conference in Astana.

"As a university rector I can say that ensuring proper conditions for our students is not just a chance for them to study well, but also a big support for their family budget," he added.

"7-20-25" mortgage program will also help reduce unemployment due to emergence of jobs in the banking sector and activation of construction market. Additional micro-crediting will allow businessmen to start their own business in rural areas and help villagers find jobs.

"We consider President's initiatives are aimed at improvement of social wellbeing of the population," he concluded.