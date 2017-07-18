Federer 3rd in ATP rankings after Wimbledon win, Murray stays at top

MADRID. KZINFORM Winning his eighth Wimbledon title allowed Swiss Roger Federer, the most acclaimed player in Grand Slams with 19 titles, to earn a spot in the top 3 of the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, with 6,545 points, EFE reports.

Briton Andy Murray and Spanish Rafael Nadal kept their places in first and second, even though they left the tournament at the quarter-final stage and round of 16 respectively.

The 35-year-old Swiss won 5 of 14 tournaments in which he has participated in the current season, two Grand Slams (Australian Open and Wimbledon) and two 1,000 Masters (Indian Wells and Miami) in addition to Halle.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (UK) 7,750 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,545

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,325

5. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6,140

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5,075

7. Dominic Thiem (Netherlands) 4,030

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,740

9. Milos Raonic (Canada) 3,310

10. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,160