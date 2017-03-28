Federer cruises against Del Potro at Miami Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roger Federer topped Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 6-4 here Monday to claim a spot in the fourth round of the Miami Open, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

Though the Swiss great and Delpo have faced each other 20 times in the last 10 years, this was their first match in Miami and members of the South Florida Argentine community packed the stands at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne to cheer on their countryman.



Federer took 15 of those contests, but Del Potro came out ahead three of the last five times they met.



On Monday, however, Federer was clearly in command and the world No. 6 won the first set in 38 minutes.



Del Porto, ranked 32nd, appeared to lose pace and power after bandaging his wrist during the second set, yet he was able to prolong the contest by saving a break point in the seventh game before Federer's decisive forehand winner in the 10th.



Next up for Federer, winner of the Australian Open and Indian Wells, will be Spaniard Roberto Bautista, who beat US player Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 earlier Monday.