Federer defeats Nadal in Switzerland

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer became a triumphant of his home tournament in Swiss Basil for the seventh time. The prize fund of the tournament is EUR 1.5 million, Vesti.kz informs.

Top-seeded Federer defeated third seed of the tournament Rafael Nadal in three sets. The match lasted over two hours. The final score was 6:3, 5:7, 6:3.

Federer and Nadal played 34 times against each other and this victory was Federer's 11 th over Nadal.