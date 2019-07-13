Federer earns 3rd victory over Nadal at Wimbledon, avenges epic 2008 loss

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Switzerland's Roger Federer topped arch-rival Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 here Friday to reach the Wimbledon final and set up a showdown against world No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, EFE reports.

Just a few weeks after losingto the second-ranked Spaniard at the French Open, the world No. 3 got revengein a semifinal match that was their first at tennis' grass-court Grand Slamsince their epic 2008 final (narrowly won by Nadal).

In doing so, the winner of arecord eight Wimbledon men's singles titles advanced to his 12th championshipmatch at the All England Club.

Earlier Friday, Djokovic, afour-time champion, reached his sixth Wimbledon final with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2win over Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut.

Nadal staved off the lonebreak point of the first set when serving at 3-4, 30-40, but Federer won thebig points in the tiebreaker to give himself a crucial early lead in thecontest.

The Spaniard then foundhimself in more trouble when he faced two break points while serving at 6-7(3-7), 1-1, 15-40, but he managed to stave those off and then enjoyed his beststretch of the match by breaking the Swiss great's serve twice en route tocapturing the second set.

The world No. 3, however,recharged his batteries with some energy bars and then turned the tables onNadal with a break of serve in the fourth game of the third set to take a 3-1lead.

That set proved to be thecrucial turning point, as the Swiss saved all three of the break points hefaced before taking a two-sets-to-one lead.

Federer's success with hissecond serve against one of tennis' premier returners was the key stat of thematch, as he went six-of-seven on those points in the third set and then10-of-12 in the fourth set.

For the match, the 20-timeGrand Slam champion won a whopping 62 percent of his second-serve points,compared with Nadal's 48 percent winning percentage.

The tension ratcheted up atthe end of the fourth set, with Nadal managing to save two match points whenserving down 3-5 and then creating his lone break point of the set in the finalgame.

But Federer fought that offand finally finished off the contest on his fifth match point.

«I'm exhausted. It wastough at the end. Rafa played some unbelievable shots to stay in the match. Ienjoyed it. The crowd were amazing. I had spells where I was serving very welland probably the biggest points in the match went my way. That first set washuge as well, to get the lead,» the Swiss said afterward.

With the victory, Federeravenged his 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (8-10), 9-7 loss to Nadal in the 2008Wimbledon final, a match widely considered to be the greatest of all time.

Federer had defeated theSpaniard in the Wimbledon championship match the previous two years.

Despite his outstanding formon Friday, Federer knows he will have his work cut out for him on Sundayagainst a rival who has a 2-0 record against him in Wimbledon finals (2014 and2015).

«Novak played greatagainst Bautista Agut. He's supreme again. He's not No. 1 just by chance. He'sbeen so good for the last year. I'm very excited to say the least.»

Federer won his only othermatch against Djokovic at Wimbledon, defeating the Serbian in four sets in the2012 semifinals.