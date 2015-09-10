Federer to take on Wawrinka in US Open semis

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Swiss mogul Roger Federer defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet for his 10th US Open semifinal, where he will be facing compatriot Stan Wawrinka.

The 34-year-old, bidding to become the oldest champion in New York in 45 years, took just 87 minutes to beat Gasquet 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

The Swiss fired 50 winners and 16 aces and did not face a single break point. Federer hasn't dropped a set at the tournament in five rounds and has been broken just twice.

But the world number two will be wary of the danger posed by Wawrinka, who defeated him in their last meeting at the French Open this season.

"Stan played wonderfully against me in Paris and I was happy for him that he won the title. He really deserved it," added Federer.

"He has worked so hard and really improved. I am happy to play him here for the first time. It's cool for us and Switzerland."

Wawrinka reached the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 rout of South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

"Against Roger, I will need to play my best to win. It's a big challenge but I am ready," said Wawrinka.

In women's part, Romanian second seed Simona Halep and Italy's Flavia Pennetta advanced to a US Open semifinal matchup by ousting Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova apiece.

Halep reached her first US Open semifinal by defeating two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

"I don't know where I found the power to win this match," Halep said. "I'm really happy because I really wanted to go to my first semifinal here."

Italy's 26th-ranked Pennetta upset Czech fifth seed Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner by 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

"I'm really happy," Pennetta said. "It's something incredible. Before the tournament I never think to be so far in the tournament, so it's something special. It's something amazing for me in this moment."

Pennetta has a 3-1 career edge in matches against Halep.

"I know I have to fight for every ball, to play every ball like the last one," Halep said of playing Pennetta. "I know she is a tough player but I can be strong one more day," Xinhuanet informs.