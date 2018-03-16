Feliks Stamm-2018: Six Kazakhstanis in the finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six Kazakhs have reached the finals of the XXXV International Feliks Stamm Tournament in Warsaw, SPORTINFORM reports.

The last to earn his ticket to the finals was the captain of Team Kazakhstan at the tournament, Adilbek Niyazymbetov. In the three-round bout, Kazakh beat American Sean Hemphill via a unanimous decision.

Earlier, Anton Pinchuk (91kg), Abay Tolesh (75kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69kg), Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64kg) and Ilyas Suleimenov (56kg) also won their semifinals fights to reach the finals of the prestigious European tournament.

Photo: kfb.kz