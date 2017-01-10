Female investigators to inquire sexual crimes against underage in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The Prosecutor' Office of Zhambyl region in the south of Kazakhstan has introduced novelty in investigation of sexual crimes against the underage.

The Prosecutor's Office and the Department of Internal Affairs following the instruction of the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan have decided that investigation of the crimes against sexual inviolability of the underage should be conducted by female police officers.

Control over the files will be also performed by female criminal prosecutor.

"In the staff of the regional Prosecutor's Office and Department of Internal Affairs there are enough female specialists who could handle the cases. Such novelty will help decrease the possibility of psychological traumas of the underage and ensure more trust of the victims to the investigators", the press service of the Prosecutor's Office reported.

As reported, in Zhambyl region the number of sexual crimes against the underage has increased for the last years. In 2016 114 sexual crimes were committed in the region.