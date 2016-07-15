Female officer who led Guard of Honor of Obama sues Indian Air Forces

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Wing Commander Pooja Thakur, who became one of the most famous faces of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after leading a Guard of Honor for US President Barack Obama during his visit to India in 2015, has approached the Armed Forces Tribunal after being denied full service.

In her petition, the 37-year-old officer has claimed that the IAF's decision to deny her a permanent commission was "biased, discriminatory, arbitrary and unreasonable."



A permanent commission would mean that female officers get the chance to rise to the rank of Lieutenant General and retire at 60 with full benefits like men do, Sputnik reports.



"IAF says Pooja Thakur was offered a permanent commission in 2012. She declined it then, and it can be offered only once. No new offer can be given," her lawyer, retired Major Sudhanshu Pandey, told media.



Thakur, who joined the IAF in 2000, became the first lady officer to lead an Inter-Service Guard of Honor, when President Obama visited India as a chief guest for the Republic Day parade in January 2015.



Obama had later said at the event that the sight of "incredible" Indian women in the armed forces was one of his "favorite things" in the country.



The tribunal admitted the matter and has sought the IAF's response within four weeks, Thakur's lawyer added.



Source: Sputnik