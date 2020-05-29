Fervent heat and occasional showers in store for Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature across Kazakhstan is expected to dip slightly in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The last days of spring, May 30-31, will see occasional showers with thunderstorms in the north of Kazakhstan. Temperature will dip slightly. But with the onset of summer mercury is forecast to rise again.

Dry and hot weather will persist in southern Kazakhstan. It will be affected by warm air masses from Iran. Wind will strengthen and bring dust storms to the south of the country.