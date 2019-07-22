Fervent heat and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Inclement weather accompanied by rains with thunderstorms is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, July 22. Only the southwest and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm isforecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, WestKazakhstan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

Chances ofsquall and hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda,West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind gusting upto 15-20 mps will hit Almaty, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan,Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanayregions.

Fervent heatwill grip Almaty, parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, WestKazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

Extreme firehazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, parts of Zhambyl, Almaty,Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.