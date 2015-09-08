Fervent heat forecast for W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, September 8. Inclement weather will grip northwestern and northern Kazakhstan bringing rain showers and bleak wind there.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Dust storm is expected to descend on South Kazakhstan region. North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will be steeped in fog. Extreme heat is forecast for Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.